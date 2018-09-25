A Consumer's Guide to Cannabis Consumption

Of course, not everyone who uses cannabis is looking for a head trip. Non-intoxicating CBD products are everywhere these days, from pet stores to coffee shops. So we talked to local veterinarians about using cannabidiol to treat canine anxiety, and spent a full day guzzling CBD-infused drinks at bars and restaurants all over town. In addition, we rounded up some of the best topicals on the market, including muscle-relaxing bath salts, rejuvenating face masks and "sexytime oil."