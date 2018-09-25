From the Bath to the Bedroom, Here are Seven Cannabis-Infused Topicals You've Got to Try

There are a ton of skin care products hitting shelves, but if you're buying CBD skin care from somewhere other than a licensed dispensary, the ingredients are not derived from real, tested cannabis plants. A bottle of this moisturizing face lotion from the state-licensed processor High Desert Pure is made with a blend of mango and shea butters, almond oil, safflower oil and CO2 extract containing 160 mg THC and 100 mg CBD. Like all skin care, it takes experimentation to find what works with your skin type. But THC can help with circulation, which is what stimulates collagen production and heals broken skin, and CBD is an anti-inflammatory, which can help with redness or irritation.