A Beginner's Guide to Eating Edibles

That said, everybody is different, and even the same body can feel a different effect under identical circumstances a day later. Since the more nuanced effects of cannabis products come from the flower used to make them, I can't tell you whether a brownie will make you sleep better than, say, a cannabis soda. But I can offer some guidance—with the help of a chemistry audit from Zoe Sigman, education coordinator at Farma—when navigating the Oregon edibles market to find what works best for you.