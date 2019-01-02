We won't lie: We've got another long year ahead of us. And as we're always reminded come January, nothing ever changes just because the calendar switches over. So you can either pull the covers over your head and try to sleep through it all, or you can grab your favorite mug—the one that reads "Genuine Coffee Slut"—fill it to the brim and get back to work. Because staying woke is one thing. But you've got to wake up first.