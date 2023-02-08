We’re Still No. 1 in Semi-Factual Superlatives

MELTING: Witch hat at the Big Float. (Danny Fulgencio/Danny Fulgencio)

No. 1 Best Foodie City (WalletHub, October 2022)

No. 1 City for Vegans and Vegetarians (WalletHub, September 2022)

No. 1 State That Eats the Most Burgers (Pantry & Larder, August 2022)

No. 2 Best City for Stoners (Clever Real Estate, April 2022)

No. 3 Best City for Dog Parks (LawnStarter, June 2022)

No. 6 Best City for Pastry Lovers (Lawn Love, December 2022)

No. 7 Best City for Witches (Lawn Love, October 2022)

No. 8 Best City for Vampires (Lawn Love, October 2022)

No. 4 Best City for Surviving the Zombie Apocalypse (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, August 2022)

No. 8 Best City for Movie Lovers (Lawn Love, February 2022)

No. 1 State That Watches the Most Netflix (Techelate, September 2022)

No. 5 Best City for Singles (WalletHub, November 2022)

No. 1 City Where Sex Is the Most Common Dream (MyVision.org, April 2022)

No. 10 Geekiest City (Lawn Love, July 2022)

No. 10 Best City for Book Lovers (Rent.com, April 2022)

No. 1 City in Semi-Factual Superlatives (Willamette Week, February 2023)