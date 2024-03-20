How Portland’s Social Clubs Stack Up

Soho House Portland
- Address: 1025 SE Pine St.
- Opened: 2024
- Size: 24,827 square feet
- Number of members: 193,865 globally; more than 500 in Portland
- Amenities: Gym with Pelotons and a studio for group fitness, restaurant, bar, 62-foot rooftop infinity pool, performance space
- The pitch: “Soho House is a club for creatives. We exist to provide a home for our members to come together and belong, wherever they are in the world.”
- Cost: $1,950 a year, or $4,500 a year for access to all Soho House locations globally. Members under 27 pay half.
Source: Soho House
Multnomah Athletic Club
- Address: 1849 SW Salmon St.
- Founded: 1891, but housed at its current location since 1912
- Size: About 600,000 square feet
- Number of members: 22,000, with a one-year waiting list
- Amenities: An eight-level facility with three swimming pools, an indoor track, fitness and strength rooms, two gyms, multiple restaurants, tennis, racquetball, handball, pickleball and squash courts, gymnastics arena, and a range of ballrooms, banquet facilities and private meeting rooms. Covered parking for more than 500 cars. Child care. A balcony that looks out onto Providence Park.
- The pitch: “MAC is a community of friends and families who passionately pursue a lifetime of sport, fitness, and wellness goals together.”
- Cost: $6,000 initiation fee per adult, then $252 to $362 per month, depending on the type of membership
Source: Multnomah Athletic Club
Knot Springs Wellness Social Club
- Address: 33 NE 3rd Ave., Suite 365
- Opened: 2016
- Size: About 20,000 square feet over three floors in the Yard building
- Number of members: Several hundred, with a membership waiting list of about one year
- Amenities: Springs area with three soaking pools, steam room, sauna and relaxation deck; group fitness classes; gym; spa treatments, such as massages and facials.
- The pitch: “Rejuvenate and relax while taking in the best views of the Portland skyline.”
- Cost: $200 to $500 per month, depending on access and amenities
Source: Knot Springs