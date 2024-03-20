How Portland’s Social Clubs Stack Up

Soho House Portland, Multnomah Athletic Club and Knot Springs Wellness Social Club by the numbers.

The bar at Soho House. (Courtesy of Soho House)
By Rachel Saslow

Soho House Portland

  • Address: 1025 SE Pine St.
  • Opened: 2024
  • Size: 24,827 square feet
  • Number of members: 193,865 globally; more than 500 in Portland
  • Amenities: Gym with Pelotons and a studio for group fitness, restaurant, bar, 62-foot rooftop infinity pool, performance space
  • The pitch: “Soho House is a club for creatives. We exist to provide a home for our members to come together and belong, wherever they are in the world.”
  • Cost: $1,950 a year, or $4,500 a year for access to all Soho House locations globally. Members under 27 pay half.

Source: Soho House


Multnomah Athletic Club

  • Address: 1849 SW Salmon St.
  • Founded: 1891, but housed at its current location since 1912
  • Size: About 600,000 square feet
  • Number of members: 22,000, with a one-year waiting list
  • Amenities: An eight-level facility with three swimming pools, an indoor track, fitness and strength rooms, two gyms, multiple restaurants, tennis, racquetball, handball, pickleball and squash courts, gymnastics arena, and a range of ballrooms, banquet facilities and private meeting rooms. Covered parking for more than 500 cars. Child care. A balcony that looks out onto Providence Park.
  • The pitch: “MAC is a community of friends and families who passionately pursue a lifetime of sport, fitness, and wellness goals together.”
  • Cost: $6,000 initiation fee per adult, then $252 to $362 per month, depending on the type of membership

Source: Multnomah Athletic Club


Knot Springs Wellness Social Club

  • Address: 33 NE 3rd Ave., Suite 365
  • Opened: 2016
  • Size: About 20,000 square feet over three floors in the Yard building
  • Number of members: Several hundred, with a membership waiting list of about one year
  • Amenities: Springs area with three soaking pools, steam room, sauna and relaxation deck; group fitness classes; gym; spa treatments, such as massages and facials.
  • The pitch: “Rejuvenate and relax while taking in the best views of the Portland skyline.”
  • Cost: $200 to $500 per month, depending on access and amenities

Source: Knot Springs

