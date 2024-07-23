Barn Radio Hosts Late-Night DJ-Led Events Downtown

Portland has long cemented its status as a vital hub for electronic music in the U.S. thanks to welcoming venues like Holocene and 45 East, and promoters like Spend the Night and Juice Drum and Bass. But over the past few years, it feels as though a new wellspring has burst open as the concert calendar has been flooded with new DJ nights, underground events, and new spaces.

The best of this new bunch is Barn Radio (215 SW 1st Ave., barnradio.live). Begun as a series of livestreamed events during the pandemic, it has now manifested as a physical space located on a stretch of Southwest 1st Avenue that would otherwise go quiet after 8 pm. With that in mind, events start late with doors generally opening at 10 pm, and go even later, oftentimes not wrapping up until at least 4 am.

With a Spartan interior that features minimalist lighting, a window to buy drinks, and a small chill-out zone, the focus remains on the music. And it’s there that Barn Radio truly excels. To date, organizers have invited a truly awe-inspiring array of DJs and performers, from local beat wizards like Omari Jazz and fishbl00d to internationally known names like techno producer Huerco S. and Colombian rave god Verraco.

If those names ring bells with you, chances are you’re already intimately familiar with Barn Radio’s cozy confines. If not, you’d do well to keep tabs on upcoming events—and snap up a ticket immediately. They sell out fast and often.

