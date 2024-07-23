Playforest Aims to Create a Sensory-Focused Learning Experience Alongside Parents

Many play areas for children have a few things in common: They’re loud, they’re generic, and, for some parents, they’re a place to be hands off with their children. Playforest (3777 SE Milwaukie Ave., 503-954-2280, playforestkids.com) aims for a different approach, creating a quieter environment that mainly utilizes unique sensory experiences to educate children, and requiring parents to stick with their child.

“We need time with our kids, not to drop them off,” Playforest co-founder Britt Fasulo says. Fasulo believes there’s an important value in playing with your child in a controlled, safe environment. Since Playforest’s opening three years ago, it seems parents agree. “People are finally like ‘I’m so thankful that I get to come here and be with my kid’ rather than drop them off and have a day that’s not any time together at all,” Fasulo says.

Children are encouraged to play with seashells, create bird nests from wheat and straw, and explore themed areas. “Everything is very intentional even though it looks very natural,” Fasulo says. “Everything is very sensory focused.”

Playforest also hosts themed nights such as “dad night” and “craft night,” bringing like-minded parents and children together. Playforest hopes to host more events in the future, and continue to supply unique play opportunities for the children of Portland.

