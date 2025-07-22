CULTURE

A 51-Foot Replica of the Statue of Liberty Lives in Milkwaukie

Lady Liberty was installed in 2003 by an Iranian immigrant who owns one-quarter of the surrounding property.

By Rachel Saslow
Scaled Replica of the Statue of Liberty (Rachel Saslow)

Diners enjoying a glass of wine on the back deck at Arrivederci Wine & Jazz on Southeast McLoughlin Boulevard in Milwaukie might be surprised to see Lady Liberty herself showing up to happy hour. That’s because a scaled replica of the Statue of Liberty—51 feet tall—stands in the parking lot. It’s the vision of Chris Sanaee, an immigrant from Iran who owns one-quarter of the properties surrounding the statue. He installed it in 2003 because he “felt like things were falling apart in the country” in the aftermath of 9/11.

“Let’s have something [on] the property to bring people together and remind them what they have,” Sanaee says. “Those are the good thoughts I had about this country those years. I’m not quite like that anymore.”

The statue caught fire during installation, the result of a welding error. After ordering and erecting a new one, it now serves as a reminder of American ideals now under threat with President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown.

“My deep-down feeling is the same, but a lot has changed in the last 20 years,” Sanaee says.

