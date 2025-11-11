10 Tips for Upping Your Holiday Hosting Game

I am not a naturally good host. I’ve learned to fake it over the years, doing things like stocking the refrigerator with my in-laws’ favorite coffee creamers, laying a stack of fluffy towels in the guest room, and timing all the food at a dinner party to come out hot at meal time. But it doesn’t come easily, and the cracks show. Rock bottom is always the first morning when I stumble downstairs, uncaffeinated and in my pajamas, and there are a bunch of people in the kitchen who want to talk and know where the jam is and are messing up my microwave. I just want them to go away, at least until I’m awake and dressed.

Now that the holiday season is upon us, I have some serious hosting responsibilities coming up for Thanksgiving, and I decided to learn from the pros. What if the worst host in America (not proven, but I’d certainly be in the running for my bratty eye rolls alone) called up the best host in America for some tips? It turns out the country’s best hosts have actually been quantified by Airbnb, and they live right down I-5 south in Stayton, just 15 minutes southeast of Salem.

Cyndi and Tim Hill of Stayton are Airbnb’s reigning “most hospitable hosts in America” for their luxury one-bedroom cabin on the banks of the Santiam River. For the honor, first announced in 2023, the Hills had to earn all five-star ratings in cleanliness, check-in and communication, with a minimum of 100 reviews (they’re up to nearly 600 now, and still maintaining five stars.)

Tim is a real estate agent, and Cyndi retired last year after teaching 20 years in the Salem-Keizer School District. They built the cabin next to their home on their property in 2017 for people to rent during the total solar eclipse that summer.

“Our guests came out; we had mimosas and quiche on the river edge, and watched the eclipse go right past us, and it was incredible,” Cyndi says. “We thought, this is so fun, we have to keep doing this.” (Hmm, no mention of eye rolls.)

Here are 10 hosting tips from Cyndi and Tim Hill, Airbnb’s “most hospitable hosts in America:”

1. Clean your house before guests arrive. “It’s so important to have it sparkling every time someone comes in,” Tim says. “People appreciate that.” The Hills also stock the bathroom with toiletries beyond the standard shampoo, conditioner and body wash combo. Guests also get makeup wipes, Q-tips and shower caps, along with a step stool to get into the soaking tub.

2. Personalize. When guests come to the Hills’ Airbnb, they are greeted with welcome signs with their names on them and a “happy birthday” or “happy anniversary,” if applicable. When guests turn on the television, the screen even says hello to guests by name. “We try to make it special so they will return,” Tim says. This could translate to handmade place cards on the Thanksgiving dinner table or leaving your guests a little welcome card on their nightstand.

3. Provide snacks upon arrival. This is a classic move at better Airbnb properties, and it pays off in guest satisfaction, the Hills say. They provide tea, coffee and snacks, such as popcorn and chocolate, right when people arrive. The property also includes a champagne bucket and flutes to provide a celebratory vacation atmosphere.

4. Pre-plan a fun activity. The Hills host a free hourlong acrylic pour painting project in the art studio on their property for guests, guided by Cyndi. (Acrylic pour painting is an abstract art technique that involves pouring paint directly on a canvas.) “Being in the art studio is our favorite part of hosting, to be honest,” Cyndi says. “We get to meet our guests and get to know them. Otherwise, we give them privacy.”

5. Draw from any customer service experience. The Hills met each other working customer service in a grocery store, and they still use those skills to make guests feel pampered. Their guest cabin doesn’t have a dishwasher, so instead, the Hills have set up a bus tub on the deck with a sign above it that says it’s for the “dish fairy.” The Hills whisk the tub away for washing and bring a fresh set of dishware. “We do that because we want to spoil them,” Cyndi says. “We don’t want them washing dishes or worrying about all that.”

6. Start small. Rather than jumping right into hosting Thanksgiving, give yourself a test run by inviting over just a few people for cocktails and snacks. That takes the pressure off, since a lot of people avoid hosting due to perfectionism and anxiety. “They’re worried they’re not going to be good enough at it,” Cyndi says.

7. Delegate. Make meals a group effort, such as a potluck, as another trick to avoid perfectionism as well as burnout. “Ask your guests to bring their favorite dish,” Tim says. “Split up the meal itself so there’s not so much panic setting in.” As the years have gone on, the Hills’ holiday gatherings have gotten bigger, but the amount of food the couple have actually cooked themselves has gotten less.

8. Lean into any special qualities of your home and surroundings. The back deck of the Stayton cabin overlooks the Santiam River, so the Hills provide heated blankets for people to snuggle under while drinking coffee and taking in the sights. Tim offers to help any guests who might want to fish for salmon, steelhead or rainbow trout in the river. In the city, this could translate to taking guests to favorite restaurants, hikes, parks and tourist attractions.

9. Strategize around your weak spots. I tossed my early morning kitchen rage conundrum to the Hills. “That’s a tough one,” Tim says. He then suggested I bring a mini coffeepot or a Keurig machine up to my bedroom so I can enjoy my cuppa in my pajamas before attempting human interaction. Cyndi would set out all of her guests’ favorite jams or breads on the counter with a note saying, “Help yourself to anything in the kitchen. Enjoy your morning.” My in-laws would probably think I had been body-snatched by aliens but would certainly enjoy the courtesy.

10. Have a hosting role model. For Cyndi, it’s her mom: “She was an amazing hostess. She just loved doing special things, and she would make special meals, and that’s where I learned to cook. She just was that person. She’s not here right now on this earth, but she would have loved to be an Airbnb hostess.”