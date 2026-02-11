Our Libraries Are Stunning Again

Set aside the fact that there are 19 library branches where any resident of Multnomah County can check out any one of 3.1 million books for free; libraries are a goddamn miracle of democracy. But then consider that in 2020, Multnomah County voters passed a bond that has already led to 16 building projects—10 “refreshes,” five new libraries and one operations center—with the rest slated for completion this year. That means that every Multnomah County Library property will be updated with, at a minimum, new furniture, paint and shelving, plus automated return and checkout technology. Whereas Portland school rebuilds have been politically fraught and taken 14 years and counting, the library renovations have been celebratory and quick. (Yes, these are much more modest projects, but the difference has been notable.)

A spin through the brand-new Northwest Library that opened at 2030 NW Pettygrove St. in January saw groups of people using the five small community rooms, a laptop checkout kiosk, and a huge, comfy new children and teen area with an original mural. The branch is 11,000 square feet, more than twice the size of its previously leased building on Northwest 23rd Avenue. Next up: The Hollywood Library debuts its refresh Feb. 13 with a very stylish mural of the world of Beverly Cleary by local artist Kyler Martz.