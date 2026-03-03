A Nike Designer Brought Ian Curtis to the Midnight Society 

If anything is a mood, the Midnight Society is a mood. The Belmont Street cocktail and sushi haunt is a hive of spooky beats, bruised bass, pressed metal, and whatever looks like it should be on a motorcycle. But for four years after the place opened, the bathrooms remained depressingly blank. “It’s always something that ate at me,” says co-owner Estanislado Orona of the one project he could never finish. Like a lot of good or terrible plans, the solution was hatched across the bar. One of the Midnight Society’s regulars turned out to be Mike Searcy—a designer who’d put his stamp on some of the biggest Nike stores in the country, plus shoe launches for Kobe Bryant and the Women’s World Cup. Searcy and Orona got to talking one evening a year ago, and now the bathrooms feel like a Blade Runner movie starring Ian Curtis and Siouxsie Sioux, except wheatpasted onto the walls like punk rock flyers frpm the ’70s. The mood these days seems to have moved to the bathroom.

3341 SE Belmont St.