Schilling Cider Raises Over $105,000 for Conservation Nonprofits

Washington State-based Schilling Cider raised more than $105,000 for seven nonprofit organizations promoting wild space conservation across 11 states. Oregon Wild, Schilling’s only Beaver State beneficiary, was awarded $33,000 from a prize pot including five percent of the cidery’s April sales and donations from its distribution partners that ultimately exceeded last year’s prize of over $75,000.

Oregon Wild has proven politically ambitious over the past decade, punishing former Oregon Governor Kate Brown with attack ads in 2019 after she approved a big game hunter to the state’ wolf management board and Rep. Earl Blumenauer with publicly withdrawing support in 2023 after this proposed acreage to protect Mount Hood’s wilderness fell short of Oregon Wild’s goals by nearly 75%. One of Oregon Wilderness’ most recent aims has been to influence Senator Ron Wyden to designate more than a million acres of Owyhee Canyonlands in southeastern Oregon as a national monument.

Schilling’s Portland-based tap room reopened on Southeast Division Street in April at a new location after closing its original Goat Blocks location in December.

“We are proud to make a real impact on our outdoor communities, and are incredibly grateful for the abundant support from our customers, distributors, and the hard work of our wonderful nonprofit partners,” said Colin Schilling, Schilling Cider’s co-founder and CEO, in a statement.