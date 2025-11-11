Drink This: Sid Chi’s Folsom Prison Freakout

The Folsom Prison Freakout was created by Sid Chi, who serves as bar manager at The Last Rodeo. It’s the perfect drink to wet your guests’ whistles and warm them up on a chilly winter night. Note that you’ll need to prepare the chipotle honey—which needs to steep for 30 minutes—before you start mixing, so make sure to prep it before your guests arrive. If you’d rather let someone else do the mixing or are simply getting stir crazy, you can escort your guests to The Last Rodeo’s sister bar, Holy Ghost, where the drink is currently on the menu.

Folsom Prison Freakout

½ ounce mezcal (we use Union Mezcal)

½ ounce blanco tequila (we use Volcan Plata Tequila)

½ ounce Velvet Falernum

¼ ounce Aperol

¼ ounce Salers Aperitif

¼ ounce Ancho Reyes Verde

¾ ounce lemon juice

½ ounce chipotle honey*

1 dash Fee Brothers Grapefruit Bitters

Shake and strain into a glass on the rocks with a lemon garnish.

*Chipotle honey

3 cups honey

1 cup hot water

20 grams dried chipotle

Soak dried chipotle with 1 cup of hot water for 30 minutes, remove dried chipotle, add honey and mix to incorporate everything.