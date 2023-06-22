Can Bar is a New Pop-Up That’s Taken Over the Bar Vivant/Pix Patisserie Patio Space

Nearly a year after Pix Patisserie closed, the dessert shop thankfully still lives on in the form of its 24/7 half vending machine, half rotating pie case known as the Pix-O-Matic. But for a few precious months you’ll now also be able to sit on its patio thanks to the launch of a pop-up.

Can Bar has temporarily taken over Pix’s outdoor space as well as Bar Vivant Thursdays through Saturdays for the rest of the summer. The project is led by longtime Portland restaurateur Tobias Hogan, who specializes in seafood.

That expertise with sustenance from the ocean has led to a menu that features 50 high-quality tinned fish and bivalves, like chargrilled tuna neck, curried mackerel, razor clams, sardines and more. Customers can choose from those individually or order them on a board that comes with pickled vegetables, compound butters and crostini. There will also be rotating seasonal specials made-to-order from the kitchen, including oysters on the half-shell and fried chicken sandwiches.

Drink options include low-intervention wines, house-made canned cocktails and mocktails, beer, and low-intervention wines. And just last week, Pix reopened its legendary beverage library, which means you can order rare bottles of sparkling wine, sherry and magnums—though those must be consumed on premises, not tucked away in a purse to drink at home.

Desserts from the Pix-O-Matic can also be consumed on the pop-up patio, so load up on some comforting macarons or a box of chocolate. You may also purchase tinned seafood and canned drinks to go. Can Bar is open 4-10 pm Thursday through Saturday.