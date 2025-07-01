Best Thing I Ate All Month: Phoenix City Seafood Restaurant’s Beef Chow Fun

Staffer: Charlie Bloomer

Job title: Arts & Culture Intern

The meal: Beef chow fun at Phoenix City Seafood Restaurant

What was so good about it: When I hear my grandpa begrudgingly say, “I want the noodles!” I know he’s referring to this beef chow fun dish. Phoenix City Seafood is a charming restaurant that has live fish swim in tanks before they meet their tasteful demise. Best eaten happy-family style, the salty yet sweet wide rice noodle dish works as both comfort food and a complementary side to other platters. The chewy shreds of beef sprinkled throughout the dish coincide perfectly with the soft noodles, and onion sprouts work to break up the flavor, adding to that delectable marinade. Smothered together with white rice by my chopsticks for lasting flavor, beef chow fun is a celebratory dish.

TRY IT: Beef chow fun at Phoenix City Seafood Restaurant, 7632 SE Powell Blvd., 503-788-3128, phoenixcityor.com. 11 am–9:30 pm Monday–Friday, 10:30am–9:30pm Saturday–Sunday.