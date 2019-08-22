1. North to the Numberz @ Kelly's Olympian, Aug. 21

The first showcase from local radio station the Numberz is somewhat of a snapshot of the sounds coming out of this city, from the breezy bops of newcomer Micah the Rapper, to veteran Cool Nutz and the buzzy Produce Organic collective. The station is less than a year old, but it's not a surprise that it could pull together such an awesome lineup. The Numberz has deep ties to local artists—Bkaye, the DJ for this showcase and fundraiser, performs with the station's creative director, rapper KayelaJ. $10. 21+.