After being canceled in 2020 and then never planned for 2021, Pickathon returned in full force to Pendarvis Farm in Happy Valley on Aug. 4-7.

Some of the most anticipated names in the lineup included Wet Leg, Faye Webster and Sons of Kemet.

This year, the festival had a new layout and was organized into neighborhoods to provide more open space for attendees. It was also fully livestreamed for the first time.