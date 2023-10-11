Go to the Alberta Rose Theatre for the Music, Stay for the Pie

3000 NE Alberta St., 503-719-6055, albertarosetheatre.com.

Best Food: With a lineup of sweet and savory Australian hand pies, you can’t go wrong, but curried samosa and sweet apple in particular will knock your socks off.

Best Tip When You Gotta Go: Head to the bathrooms closest to the bar and avoid the ones closest to the entrance, which usually attract an epically long line.

Best Way to Find Parking: The Alberta Arts District isn’t exactly known for its abundance of street parking, but if you venture a block or two back into the residential streets, you’re bound to find a few spots.