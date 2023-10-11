The Fun at the Crystal Ballroom Is Literally Earthshaking

1332 W Burnside St., 503-225-0047, crystalballroompdx.com.

Best Sanctuary: The balcony bathroom. It’ll certainly beat the long lines on lower floors, lines which more often than not mingle with those for drinks, food and merch.

Best Entry Point: If you enter the venue through Lola’s Room on the west side of the building (take the door on Southwest 14th), the labyrinthine staircase will bring you up really close to the right side of the stage (plus, ride-share drivers will likely drop you there anyway). And if you can’t get in, just go to the right side and you can get way closer to the stage than on the left.

Best Place to Relearn Your Californian Earthquake Instincts: If you have a general admission ticket, dance on the spring-loaded “floating” floor, said to be among the last of its kind in the U.S. If the act is psychedelic in the vein of the Grateful Dead, you’re going to bounce up and down with the crowd anyway.

Best Urban Legend: Did Little Richard actually fire Jimi Hendrix in the middle of a set at the Crystal? The venue’s official website alludes to this having possibly happened in the ‘60s, but no one will confirm nor deny the story’s veracity. It may ring true to some music historians, but most Hendrix experts believe an Ike and Tina Turner concert was held at the theater on the day of the supposed dismissal in 1965 instead.

Best Place to Catch Your Ride Home: On the other side of Burnside (across from Ringler’s Annex).

Best Vantage Point: Stick to the all-ages side of the ballroom if possible. Acoustically, it’s more harmonious, and the angles, crowds and sound on the other side are vexing at best.