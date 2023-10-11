The Roseland Theater Is Haunted and Heavenly

8 NW 6th Ave., 971-230-0033, roselandpdx.com.

Scariest Claim to Fame: As Starry Night in the 1980s, the Roseland was part of Larry Hurwitz’s nightclub empire. Hurwitz sold the venue in 1991, but not before the disappearance of his publicity agent, Tim Moreau, in 1990. Hurwitz was suspected of murdering Moreau in a dispute over counterfeit John Lee Hooker tickets and, in 2000, was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison. With good behavior, he got out in eight.

Best Haunting: Moreau is said to still haunt the Roseland. Strangled, his body was never found, although Hurwitz and an accomplice said they buried Moreau on the Washington side of the Columbia Gorge.

Best Off-Book Concert: On April 30, 2002, Prince came to the Roseland after midnight for an impromptu jam session. It was an aftershow to his performance at Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall (part of his One Nite Alone… Tour). He would return to the Roseland in a formal capacity in 2013 for two sold-out evenings, for which the theater was painted purple.

Best Spot for Crossing Paths: On occasion, fans can have meet-and-greets with artists at the back gate. In 2019, Yungblud graced fans with his presence and did an impromptu signing, but it can be hit or miss. That same year, Yelawolf, as if expecting such a reception, sneaked out the front instead (though DJ Klever was more amenable to meeting fans at the back).

Best Time Saver: Bring bills. The bar is cash only, and the wait for the venue’s lone ATM can be up to half an hour.

Best Trick: If you have standing-room tickets, snag an open seat and wait for someone to kick you out, baseball game style. Often, you’ll be left alone.