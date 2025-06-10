Shows of the Week: Esperanza Spalding Keeps Letting Her Project Be What She Wants

Friday, June 13

There’s a joke that rock critics love Elvis Costello because he looks like a rock critic, but while his geek-chic wardrobe stood out from the punk rock crowd in the late ’70s, he more likely owes his acclaim to the fact that he’s a writer’s writer. If you appreciate great opening lines, Costello likely had you hooked from the first few seconds of his debut, My Aim Is True, and though an introduction that good would be an albatross for most, Costello has recorded dozens of albums without his caustic wit showing any signs of wear. Keller Auditorium, 222 SW Clay St. 8 pm. $34+. All ages.

Monday, June 16

Chokecherry became indie stars the 2020s way. The young San Francisco trio met on a dating app, and their 2023 debut single, “Glass Jaw,” serendipitously blew up during the TikTok-fueled shoegaze renaissance, leading to tours and primo opening slots even before they put out last year’s Messy Star EP. Yet despite their tender age, they’re not creatures of the internet but of the San Francisco music scene, where even the loudest and most ebullient bands have a whiff of the omnipresent ocean air around their sound. McMenamins Mission Theater, 1624 NW Glisan St. 7 pm. $24.25. All ages.

Tuesday, June 17

Esperanza Spalding was the first jazz musician ever to win the Grammy for Best New Artist. Yet the Portland bassist and composer has sidestepped the jinx that tends to befall recipients by paying less attention to industry demands than whatever her next project will be, whether it’s a collaboration with Brazilian pop legend Milton Nascimento (last year’s Milton + Esperanza), an entire album recorded via livestream (the aptly named Exposure), or a collaboration with Portland Metropolitan Youth Symphony at the Schnitz. Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, 1037 SW Broadway. 7:30 pm. $31.95. All ages.