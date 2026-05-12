Shows of the Week: Andy Stott Creates Landscapes of Shuffling Dread

Thursday, May 14

Andy Stott’s albums are landscapes of shuffling dread. Starting out in the dub techno tradition pioneered by Germany’s Basic Channel before hitting on a marvelously distinct sound on his Passed Me By and We Stay Together mini-albums in the early 2010s, the Manchester-based Stott’s vocabulary has expanded with each release while remaining true to the dank, soot-dusted aesthetic that made the electronic musician an indie crossover success. Spend the Night co-hosts his upcoming Holocene show, with support from Lu. Holocene, 1001 SE Morrison St. 8 pm. Sold out. 21+.

DJ Stingray (Bandcamp)

Thursday, May 14

The brilliant Afrofuturist electronic duo Drexciya abruptly cut its pioneering run short after the early death of co-founder James Stinson in 2002, but DJ Stingray keeps its legacy going behind the decks, balaclava pulled low over his eyes. Given his moniker by Stinson himself, the DJ born Sherard Ingram leans into both Drexciya’s hard-hitting techno style and ocean-centered mythology, based around an imaginary undersea realm founded by the descendants of Africans who drowned during the Middle Passage. Barn Radio, 215 SW 1st Ave. 9 pm. $25. 21+.

Carlos Niño (Bandcamp)

Saturday, May 16

The well-connected, well-bearded Carlos Niño serves as a connector for the different strains of contemplative music bubbling up on the West Coast, convening everyone from ambient legend Iasos to master beatmaker Madlib in his studio before weaving the subsequent jams into lengthy, sonically rich tapestries. His eclectic network of friends recently expanded to include rap-god-turned-flautist André 3000, whose dreamy debut album New Blue Sun was produced by Niño and features many of his regular sidemen. Jack London Revue, 529 SW 4th Ave. 8 pm. $31.39–$237.39. 21+.