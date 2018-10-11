WHAT TO KNOW:
- The Portland City Council runoff has turned bitter and toxic, with Loretta Smith calling her opponent Jo Ann Hardesty a “perpetrator” of sexual harassment.
- In May 1986, seven students and two adult hikers from Oregon Episcopal School died on Mount Hood in a severe storm. Families and the prep school have tried to put the tragedy behind them. Then a parent wanted to write about it.
- One of the debates raging around Measure 103, which would ban taxes on groceries, is what the measure would mean for e-cigarettes. Taxes on vaping could be banned, critics warn.
- Portland is far less prepared than other West Coast cities for a big earthquake. Could Donald Trump help?
- With the spooky season officially upon us, the likelihood of finding yourself inebriated while in costume increases. In an effort to keep tipsy trick-or-treaters off the road, the city is partnering with local taxi and ride-hailing companies to offer Portlanders discounted rides home.
WHERE TO SNOW BIKE:
- Snow biking has long been popular in the Midwest and Alaska, but it’s relatively new to the West Coast. And because biking on a slick surface in the middle of nowhere and in adverse weather conditions can seem daunting, we asked a pro for his tips to getting started.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Just finished reading the United Nations’ latest climate report? Here’s where to grab a drink (or two).
