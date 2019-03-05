Courtney, however, appears to be paying lip service to the criticism. On Feb. 26, he took to the Senate floor and offered his first public comments on the harassment scandal that had gripped the Capitol for more than year. His tone was flat, seemingly without apology, and his single example of how he'd been changed by the investigation was his observation about sensitivity training he and other lawmakers took: "I myself found the training very helpful," Courtney said. "I even started to implement it in my office in terms of saying things like hello when I come in the morning and goodbye when I leave."