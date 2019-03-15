WHAT TO KNOW:
- For three-and-a-half hours in a Multnomah County courtroom Thursday, defense attorneys attempted to discredit Erica Naito-Campbell’s account of being sexually assaulted by two former leaders in Portland’s black community.
- Sen. Sara Gelser says the Oregon Legislature can’t duck responsibility for sexual harassment any longer. “Just because [Jeff] Kruse is gone,” she says, “it doesn’t mean harassment has left the building. It’s still there, alive and well.”
- The Multnomah County GOP chairman is suing Portland Public Schools over student walkouts to support gun control. The lawsuit claims teachers and administrators conspired to make a political point and stifled dissenting views.
- Sen. Ron Wyden seized on headlines about rich parents cheating their children into elite universities, declaring his intent to eliminate an old tax break that lets donors contribute to colleges while their kids are being considered for admission.
- Mt. Hood Community College is considering returning KMHD to its campus as early as August, but the jazz station’s future is still uncertain.
- The Portlander who founded an app that helps plus-size diners find comfortable restaurants got national attention in the New York Times this week.
WHAT TO WATCH:
- Crazy impalement via airborne knives, Bruce Willis saving the world and some pig—here are some of the best old movies playing in theaters this week.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Dance club Barbarella brings a much-needed sense of kitsch to Old Town. There are lava lamps, pinball machines and a staticky analog TV set that would seem more appropriate if the place were called Poltergeist.
