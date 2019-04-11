WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland’s infrastructure has fallen behind its reputation as a bike town. The city is attempting to change that with two bike bridges above interstate highways.
- The Portland Police Bureau needs officers. It squandered two dozen of them by disbanding the Reserve Unit last summer. One commander says: “It was a failure of leadership from not only the chief’s office but also the mayor’s office.”
- It’s unusual for the city to get flood warnings this time of year, but the National Weather Service says heavy rain from Northeast Oregon is overwhelming local watersheds and could cause flooding in Portland this weekend.
- This week, Oregon media are collectively reporting on the public health dangers of suicide. We talked to a Republican who defied the gun lobby to help people in crisis.
- Fans of the injured Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic today put up a billboard expressing the city’s love for the Bosnian athlete. He loves it.
- A butcher shop and restaurant opening in Northeast Portland later this year may fill the hole left in the city’s dining scene when Old Salt Marketplace closed in 2018.
WHAT TO SMOKE:
- El Blunto is making cannagars more affordable. Sort of. If you’re on vacation in California, it’s worth the splurge.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- The dive bar-overhaul duo behind the Elvis Room and Double Barrel are at it again, this time they’ve saved Hanigan’s Tavern.
