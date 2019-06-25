WHAT TO KNOW:
- Senate Republicans are hiding out across state lines—which means Oregon State Police officers can’t retrieve them. The Wall Street Journal got the story of the senators’ life on the lam. Don’t expect to see them back soon: “Despite the onslaught of rumors, as of today, no deal with the Democrats has been made.”
- One wealthy Manhattan couple has financed a large portion of the anti-vaccine rhetoric in the U.S.—including a traveling speaker who riled up an anti-vaxx crowd at the Oregon Capitol.
- A person riding a bicycle was killed on Sunday after being hit by a sedan in the 27th traffic-related death in Portland this year. Police say the driver was drunk.
- The Oregon Transportation Commission on June 20 declined to approve two multi-million rail projects that lawmakers agreed to fund two years ago. That’s bad news for Rep. Greg Smith, who has helped write the budget for these projects and is contracted as a consultant on them.
- Friends of the Columbia Gorge dropped its opposition to the re-development of the historic View Point Inn. The nonprofit will allow the decrepit structure made famous by the movie Twilight to be turned into a wellness retreat.
- Albert Lee will challenge U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Oregon) in the 2020 Democratic primary for Oregon’s 3rd Congressional District. Lee would be Oregon’s first biracial congressman.
MUST-LISTEN:
- After months of anticipation, the Last Artful, Dodgr’s collaboration with Mark Ronson and Alicia Keys was released Friday. The Portland rapper has been teasing the collaboration since 2017.
COMING SOON:
- A Portland journalist is publishing a graphic novel based on the Mueller Report. The book satirizes scenes described in the 400-page legal document and helps clarify its findings.
