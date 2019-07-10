WHAT TO KNOW:
- Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler promises to seek solutions to violent protests. But observers say police just need to make more arrests. “It’s against the law to assault people. It’s against the law to threaten people.”
- This July 4, Portland Fire & Rescue did not respond to complaints of illegal fireworks. Officials say previous crackdowns didn’t work. “Imagine if half the residents of Portland, all at the same time, decided to jaywalk.”
- Carmen Rubio, the executive director of the nonprofit Latino Network, has officially entered the race to replace Portland City Commissioner Amanda Fritz. And city planner-turned-community organizer Sarah Iannarone has opened her second campaign for mayor by attacking incumbent Mayor Ted Wheeler’s record.
- President Donald Trump yesterday approved a disaster declaration in Oregon for counties hit by flooding and mudslides during a soaking wet April.
- The new Blazers center Hassan Whiteside handed out doughnuts on the streets of Portland Monday night. He’s clearly embraced the city. Will the city embrace him?
- Portland’s first kosher brewery now has a taproom in Mount Tabor. A new brewhouse will eventually move to the property following renovations.
WHERE TO VISIT:
- There is a museum in Northeast Portland displaying rancid milk, diseased playing cards, defective tampons and pieces of the Rajneesh compound.
WHAT TO DRINK:
- Hard seltzer is the drink of the summer. We put nine brands up to a blind taste test. It’s true, a lot of them taste like nothing. But we found some outliers that just might work for your palate.
