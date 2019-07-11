WHAT TO KNOW:
- Is it possible to mix cement into a vegan milkshake? We did it. But it didn’t look much like a milkshake.
- Megan Rapinoe’s climb to the golden boot began along North Portland’s bluffs. She spent four years on the varsity squad at the University of Portland. She’s among 10 World Cup players with Portland roots.
- The Oregon Zoo announced today that Chendra, a 26-year-old Asian elephant, is six-months pregnant and may have tuberculosis. It’s unclear if treatment would affect the baby.
- Nike sales remain steady after Colin Kaepernick persuaded the company to pull a Betsy Ross flag sneaker from stores. But what happened to the cancelled shoes? Nike won’t say.
- Portland City Council on Wednesday urged city attorneys to submit written testimony to ongoing abortion appellate cases in other states to sway the court in favor of pro-choice case rulings.
- Portland police arrested a man for threatening anti-ICE protesters with a knife outside the Microsoft Store. “Say something when I’m walking away, and I will stab every one of you motherf****rs,” he shouted in video of the incident.
BEST OF PORTLAND:
- The owners of a brewery put a crashed airplane on display in their new Portland pub. Then the Air Force came looking for it.
WHAT TO DRINK:
- The co-owner of one of Portland’s best wine bars has released three unique summer sippers. The orange wines will blow your mind.
