WHAT TO KNOW:
- Michelle Fawcett yesterday sued the city of Portland for injuries she says she suffered during an Aug. 4, 2018 protest against right-wing extremists. She says she was protesting peacefully when Portland police shot flash-bang grenades into crowds.
- Governor Brown’s proposed vetoes include a bill environmental advocates hate and money for a dam study in the district of a Democrat who voted against a carbon cap.
- An e-scooter rider was hit by a car on Foster Road last Wednesday evening. Witnesses said that the e-scooter was traveling north on Foster “at a high rate of speed,” and crossed the street without slowing down or activating the crosswalk signal.
- House Rep. Jeff Barker (D-Aloha) won’t be seeking re-election in 2020. As the longest currently-serving Democrat in the Oregon House, he’s ready for a break.
- In this part of the world, Bigfoot is not a frivolous issue. Because real or imagined, the myth is part of who we are. And if seeing is believing, all you have to do is open your eyes.
- You can usually rely on Portland’s resident rapping feline enthusiast to inject some feel-good content into your social media timeline. But the last few days, Moshow the Cat Rapper’s feeds have been filled with sadness, as his sphynx, Tali, died last week due to heart failure.
MUST-WATCH:
- In a fit of either genius or offseason boredom, the Blazers’ acclaimed social media team decided to re-cut the Cats movie trailer with none other than Portland’s own giant cat-man.
WHAT TO DRINK:
- If you’re too sweaty to lift a lighter to your pipe every few puff-puff-passes there is another perfectly refreshing way to get high enough to ignore the heat. Here are five liquid remedies that will turn that midsummer frown upside down.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments