WHAT TO KNOW:
- Downtown Portland bar Kells Irish Pub has announced that it is canceling its annual Summer Smoker boxing match planned for this weekend to avoid a clash between right-wing group the Proud Boys and anti-fascist counter-protesters.
- A woman critically injured in a Southeast Portland crash Monday morning has died, according to Portland police. Her death brings the police tabulation of traffic fatalities in this city to 35—rivaling the total in 2018.
- A man reported missing this weekend was found dead this morning at the construction site of a new rhino habitat at the Oregon Zoo.
- Gov. Kate Brown has signed a law freeing egg-laying hens from cages. By the year 2024, all large farms in Oregon must go cage-free, and groceries will be barred from selling caged eggs.
- Law enforcement groups including the FBI have been monitoring opponents of a natural gas pipeline project in Coos Bay, The Guardian revealed.
- A local server asked how to spot imposter service dogs in the restaurant they work at. Dr. Know answered: “You can’t ask for proof.”
CLOSING TIME:
- The Abbey Bar & Bottle Shop on Northwest 21st Avenue served its final rounds Saturday, Aug. 10. You won’t have to wait long before the taps are flowing inside the space once again, however.
WHAT TO DO:
- If you have visited Bend before, here’s what else to do. If you haven’t, here’s what to do to avoid the crowds.
