WHAT TO KNOW:
- “Do you avoid taking your children to restaurants where alcohol is served?” City Commissioner Amanda Fritz asked a Portland dad who complained about a cannabis dispensary opening next door to his daughter’s private kindergarten. “Why do you consider cannabis more harmful than alcohol?”
- Three days before a posse of far-right muscle is expected to descend on Portland, an unprecedented gathering of civic leaders told them to stay out of town. But it was a show of unity with visible cracks.
- As the protester showdown looms, Portland police arrested two more men for their role in a riot at a cidery. One of them is accused of trying to remove an antifascist’s mask.
- A prominent Portland real-estate developer took to the Facebook page of a far-right protester to suggest defecating at the doorway of Mayor Ted Wheeler: “People should be bused up to his mansion to pee and poop on his front porch.”
- The Portland Police Bureau is investigating what might be bias crimes after molotov cocktails were thrown in the yards of two Southeast Portland homes. One victim allegedly received texts targeting them for their sexual orientation.
- Sleater-Kinney’s longtime former drummer, Janet Weiss, announced on social media that she was in a car crash last weekend which left her with a broken leg and collar bone.
WHERE TO DRINK:
- Housed in the former Old Salt space, the 32 taps at Oakshire Beer Hall—with a whopping 22 of them pouring beer made in Eugene—provide the Cully neighborhood with a much-needed hub for quality kegs.
WHERE TO EAT:
- Here are the top five places to eat in Portland right now.
To get daily news round-ups like this in your inbox every morning, subscribe to our Daily Primer newsletter.
Comments