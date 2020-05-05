Two months after Gov. Kate Brown began shutting down Oregon with school closures, two key indicators suggest more of her constituents are not complying with her "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order.
Statewide traffic on Interstate 5, Oregon's busiest highway, has rebounded significantly from the week after Brown's stay-home order went into effect.
And locally, calls for service to the Portland Police Bureau have also bounced back, exceeding levels typical for this time of year. The bureau says the rise in calls "suggests the stay-at-home order is not being adhered to as closely as it was in prior weeks."
On May 1, Brown said some areas of the state could start reopening May 15 but added "physical distancing will remain part of our lives until we have the security of a vaccine or treatment for this disease." These two graphs suggest citizens are getting closer to each other.
