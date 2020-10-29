Former House Majority Leader Jennifer Williamson (D-Portland) has a new gig, joining the lobbying and political consulting firm Strategies 360.
The firm tends to collect progressive officials who leave office: It's where former State Treasurer Randall Edwards and onetime City Commissioner Erik Sten hang their hats, and where former House Speaker Dave Hunt (D-Gladstone) worked until recently.
Williamson quit her House position to run for secretary of state, then bailed on that race after WW reported on her unusual spending of campaign funds.
She cannot lobby lawmakers until she's been gone from Salem for a year—two more months from now.
Reached for comment late on Oct. 27, Williamson said: "I am excited to join the team."
