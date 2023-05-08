Portland Reporter Collects Second Pulitzer Prize

The Pulitzer Prize committee today released awards for the top U.S. journalism in 2022. Although no Oregon publications won, a longtime Portland resident, Eli Saslow, now a reporter at The New York Times, won the Pulitzer for feature writing for a series of stories he wrote for his former employer, The Washington Post.

The Pulitzer board commended Saslow for “evocative individual narratives about people struggling with the pandemic, homelessness, addiction and inequality that collectively form a sharply-observed portrait of contemporary America.”

Read his prize-winning stories here.

A Colorado native who graduated from Syracuse University, Saslow lives in Portland with his wife, the reporter Rachel Saslow, a frequent contributor to WW, and their children.

He previously won a Pulitzer in 2014 for explanatory reporting.