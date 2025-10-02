Former Oregon National Guard Chief Says Democracy Is “Under Assault”

Secretary of State Tobias Read and Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel appear together in a video in downtown Portland.

In a video shot in downtown Portland, a longtime chief of the Oregon National Guard warned Oregonians about the “assault on our democracy.”

Retired Maj. Gen. Michael E. Stencel served as adjutant general of the Oregon National Guard, leading its 8,000-plus members from 2015 to 2023.

On Oct. 1, in the wake of President Donald Trump’s move to send 200 National Guard troops to Portland, Stencel joined Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read in a video message aimed at the state—and beyond.

The video, posted on Read’s campaign social media pages, was stylized with a newscast-like intro.

“Not exactly war-torn,” Read, a Democrat elected in 2024 said, pointing the camera toward him and Maj. Gen. Stencel, a calm downtown streetscape at their backs.

He introduced Stencel, with whom he said he had a “great conversation about service, about moral leadership, about what it’s like being responsible for the safety of patriots and servicemembers, and about what real moral leadership means.”

Stencel then cut in. “Mr. Secretary, I couldn’t agree with you more,” he said. “I just want to foot-stomp for everybody how important it is to be educated and engaged, stay on top of the issues here in Oregon, and especially what’s happening currently with the assault on our democracy.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Stencel’s comments come days after the Trump administration, against the wishes of state and local officials, took control of 200 members of the Oregon National Guard and ordered them on a mission to protect federal facilities in Portland, a city Trump has described as “war ravaged” and in need of his protection. “We’re only going in because, as American Patriots, WE HAVE NO CHOICE,” Trump wrote earlier this week on Truth Social, his social media platform. “LAW AND ORDER MUST PREVAIL IN OUR CITIES, AND EVERYWHERE ELSE!”

Local officials say the president’s depiction of the city is cartoonish and absurd. A legal battle over Trump’s tactics is underway, as Oregon officials have asked a federal judge to block the federalization of Oregon troops, which the state argues is unnecessary and illegal.

California, where Trump earlier deployed U.S. troops without the consent of local officials, on Thursday backed Oregon’s case in federal court.

“President Trump’s unlawful federalization of Oregon’s National Guard is his latest attack on our nation’s foundational tradition of keeping the military out of civilian affairs,” California said in a legal brief.

California said the Trump administration’s deployment of troops hurt the physical and economic well-being of its residents, as well as the morale of its National Guard troops and their families. It warned Oregon would likewise suffer if the Trump administration is allowed to proceed with its plans to deploy troops in Portland.