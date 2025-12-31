WW’s Most-Read Stories of 2025

Willamette Week is in the middle of our most important annual fundraiser. As a local independent news outlet, we need your help.

In October, reporter Andrew Schwartz obtained confidential documents revealing what was happening inside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility while protesters massed outside. On one occasion, a paramedic team alleged, jittery feds refused to let an ambulance leave the building with an injured activist inside—and when the vehicle inadvertently lurched forward, an agent threatened to shoot the driver. More than 74,000 people read that story. You can learn more about it here—and below you’ll find more than a dozen other stories that drew traffic this year.

1. Documents Allege a Federal Agent at Portland ICE Threatened to Shoot an Ambulance Driver

Oct. 12

74,001 views

2. Preschool for All’s Director Owns a Provider That Collected $833,494 From the State to Serve Just Nine Children

July 29

70,267 views

3. In Oregon, Providence Lost a Quarter-Billion Dollars in Three Months. That’s Not Even the Bad News.

Sept. 17

66,249 views

4. Portland State University Places Professor on Leave After Video Shows Her Saying, “I Am Hamas”

June 7

44,706 views

5. UnitedHealthcare Denial Rates and Slow Payments Hamper Talks, OHSU Says

Feb. 3

43,576 views

6. One Thing Has Changed at Portland City Hall: The Socialists Are Setting the Agenda

July 16

41,302 views

7. Federal Immigration Agency Abruptly Cancels Naturalization Ceremony in Downtown Portland

Feb. 8

37,202 views

8. Prosper Portland Poured $88 Million Into the Gateway Neighborhood. It’s Gotten Worse.

Aug. 27

35,776 views

9. OHSU Warns 74,000 Patients Covered by UnitedHealthcare That Access to Care May End March 31

Jan. 30

35,701 views

10. Kotek Says Preschool for All Tax Imperiling Oregon Tax Base

June 18

35,659 views

11. An Interview With the Portland Chicken

Oct. 9

35,631 views

12. Bodies Bodies Bodies: Photos from the Portland World Naked Bike Ride

July 27

35,379 views

13. Outdoor Retailer Next Adventure to Close Its Doors After 28 Years

May 12

34,345 views

14. Lender to Ritz-Carlton Tower Says Foreclosure Best Option for $503 Million Loan

March 4

33,649 views

15. Dog Bites Man, but the Dog Was in Portland, and the Man Was David Sedaris, Who Is Making It Everyone’s Problem

Dec. 14

32,327 views