Redesign Plans Advance for Outer Eastern Stretch of Sandy Boulevard

The far eastern reaches of Sandy Boulevard, the central arterial connecting North Gresham, Fairview and Wood Village in east county, is likely to undergo an overhaul in the coming years, after getting a green light from officials last week.

The stretch of road in question runs between Northeast 201st Avenue and 230th Avenue. Under the concept design unanimously adopted by the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners, the area would see continuous sidewalks, protected bike lanes, pedestrian and bike crossings, improved lighting, bus signaling and street trees. It would also see a reduction in the speed limit from 40 mph to 30 mph.

The project would cost more than $7 million, drawing on federal funds, routed largely by the regional government Metro to revamp the 1.6-mile corridor. Construction is set to begin in 2029.

“The objective of the project is that we really want everybody on this corridor to feel like they can walk, bike, take transit, even drive, and feel safe on Sandy,” project manager Arini Farrell tells WW. “We had heard an overwhelming community voice about it. Different residents have talked about how they don’t feel safe on Sandy to walk.”

The project comes after officials found significant infrastructure gaps in the area, like inconsistent sidewalks and poorly maintained roads. The county has counted 10 crashes in the area since 2010 involving pedestrians and bicycles.