Last week, City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and council candidate Margot Black, a co-founder of Portland Tenants United, had held a press conference to call for an eviction moritorium. Mayoral candidate Sarah Iannarone had done the same earlier in the week. The three represent the left flank of solidly blue Portland politics. (Portland Tenants United had 6,105 signatures to a petition calling for a moratorium.)