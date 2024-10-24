Keith Wilson Donated Widely to Other Candidates, Many of Whom Also Gave to Him

In recent weeks, trucking company owner Keith Wilson has emerged as a leading candidate for Portland mayor as voters search for an alternative to incumbent city commissioners.

For much of his run for mayor, Wilson has also built relationships with other candidates by giving small donations to their campaigns.

Wilson has given a donation to 49 other city office seekers, one per candidate, over the past seven months. Members of his family have also frequently contributed to other campaigns: His wife has donated 32 times, and his two college-aged children have donated 27 times and 25 times, respectively.

In 22 cases, all four members of Wilson’s family have donated to the same candidate. Another nine candidates received donations from Wilson and at least one other Wilson family member, most frequently Wilson’s wife, Katherine Wilson. Another several dozen candidates received donations from Keith Wilson only.

That appears to be the broadest use of campaign donations by any local candidate and their family. It raises questions about Wilson’s use of the city public campaign finance system.

Twelve city candidates are under investigation for agreeing in writing to reciprocal swaps of donations with other candidates in an effort to unlock matching taxpayer dollars. Such deals are likely a violation of state elections law, according to three elections lawyers.

Wilson is not under investigation and says he never agreed to reciprocal donations.

“I have not engaged in donation swaps with other candidates,” Wilson told WW in a statement. “I have always donated to candidates and causes I believe in and support, as has my family. In many cases, I let these candidates know that I supported them. In some cases, those candidates supported my campaign as well. I’ve made no promises, arrangements, or expectations of reciprocity between myself and other candidates.”

But 27 of the candidates who received donations from Wilson or one of his family members gave money to Wilson’s campaign. Only five of the candidates who received donations from at least two members of the Wilson family did not donate to Wilson’s campaign.

The generosity of Wilson’s children is also unusual.

Wilson’s daughter attends college in California, and his son attends college in Salt Lake City. In total, both of his children spent about $180 giving small contributions to candidates’ campaigns. Wilson’s daughter and son gave to nearly identical candidates, with the exception of two additional candidates that Wilson’s daughter contributed to.

All donations made by Wilson and his three immediate family members are listed as being made from the same home address in Northeast Portland.

The candidates to whom Wilson’s family gave money span from progressive to moderate, across all four geographic voting districts, and from obscure to serious.

Wilson says that he and his family “discuss political candidates and causes as a family and often support them together. Given the open elections rules, we are far more impactful if we donate individually than as a single household.”

Wilson did not immediately respond to further questions about his children’s gifts.