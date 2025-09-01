People’s Depot Says It May Have Found Permanent Home for Bottle Drop

The People's Depot, under the Morrison Bridge, could be the answer to Mayor Ted Wheeler's Bottle Bill woes.

A permanent bottle drop facility could be coming to inner Southeast Portland.

Last week, nonprofit recycling center The People’s Depot announced a prospective bottle drop location at 1041 SE Brooklyn St. in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood. The center currently operates a temporary bottle drop location under the Morrison Bridge but has been searching for a more permanent home.

The permanent location became a possibility after the Oregon Legislature passed a bill this year that made changes to Oregon’s Bottle Bill, which is administered by the Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative. As WW has reported, can and bottle redemption centers at large grocers have created tensions in recent years as negative behavior around them has affected grocers, shoppers and neighbors.

The changes to Senate Bill 992 allow the creation of an “alternative access redemption center” in central Portland, or another place where people can exchange bottles for money. The People’s Depot has been seeking to build that redemption center. Once it settles on a home, grocers within a certain proximity can opt out of bottle redemption (save for OBRC’s automated green bag program, which accepts cans in bulk without a store count).

Taylor Cass Talbott, co-executive director of Ground Score Association, which started The People’s Depot, says, “We look forward to positively engaging with nearby residents and businesses.... We are confident The People’s Depot will be a good neighbor and contribute positively to the neighborhood and the city of Portland.”

Gov. Tina Kotek in a statement said, “The new, permanent location for The People’s Depot will help maintain access, keep our streets clean, and reduce the impacts on local businesses.”