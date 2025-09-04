Mayor Wilson Asks for Portlanders’ Aid for Shelters

Mayor Keith Wilson last week sent out an unusual email to Portlanders: he asked for their material help.

He asked for donations of food, hygiene kits, outdoor furniture, big fans, winter clothing, exercise equipment, laptops and printers and lice treatment. He also asked for their time and skills: for carpentry, painting, cooking, haircuts, resume writing, pet care, financial literacy and event planning.

Wilson’s email begged Portlanders to help him stand up—and keep up—his new shelters that he’s opening across the city in short order.

“I’m reaching out to ask for your help. We’re delivering real change to Portland, and if you can contribute a bag of snacks, an hour of your time as an artist, teacher, or builder, or even a small show of financial support to our emergency shelter system, I want to connect,” Wilson wrote.

Wilson in the past month has opened up two shelters in Northwest Portland, one of those shelters coming much to the chagrin of the local neighborhood group, who’s protested it vehemently.

Wilson framed the need as dire given the Trump administration’s threat to deploy federal law enforcement to cities he’s portrayed as “lawless” to crack down on homelessness.

“Recent events in Washington, D.C. show us what will happen to Portland if we don’t move with speed, purpose, and compassion to address the humanitarian crisis on our streets,” Wilson wrote. “The federal administration deploys bulldozers and mass arrests by masked agents; the opposite of our outreach worker and emergency shelter strategy. Let’s work together by volunteering and donating, and prove the administration’s heavy-handed tactics are not needed in our city.”

On Friday, Trump during a press release hinted that Portland could be on the short list of cities to deploy the National Guard to.

“Portland, it’s unbelievable what’s going on in Portland. The destruction of the city. I’m going to look at it now,” Trump said.

Trump made a number of unverified claims about the protests near the Immigration and Customs Enforcement building on Macadam Ave, and in reference to the protests said that “We’ll be able to stop that very easily.”

Wilson and other local elected officials responded with a flood of statements rebuking Trump’s comments.

“Like other mayors across the country, I have not asked for – and do not need – federal intervention," Wilson said in a statement. “We are proud that Portland police have successfully protected freedom of expression while addressing occasional violence and property destruction that takes place during protests at the ICE facility in Portland.”