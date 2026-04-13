Julia Brim-Edwards Secures All Six Mayoral Endorsements in Race for County Chair

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As two current county commissioners face off to become Multnomah County chair, County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards has secured the endorsements of all six mayors in the county.

The unanimous string of endorsements for Brim-Edwards over her opponent—District 2 Commissioner Shannon Singleton—are notable in part because they arrive early in the contest. (The chair’s race will be on the November ballot.) They are also significant because past county chairs have had at best delicate, and at worst tumultuous, relationships with Multnomah County’s mayors. For example, a long-standing animosity simmered between Deborah Kafoury, former county chair, and Ted Wheeler, then Portland’s mayor, over disagreements around homelessness and housing policy.

Another more recent example: In early 2025, a $104 million county homeless budget shortfall frustrated Portland Mayor Keith Wilson, who joined prominent state and local leaders to criticize County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson. The two sparred again later in the year over Wilson’s shelter expansion plans.

Wilson joins five other mayors in endorsing Brim-Edwards, she announced Monday. The others are Fairview Mayor Keith Kudrna, Gresham Mayor Travis Stovall, Maywood Park Mayor Jim Akers, Troutdale Mayor David Ripma, and Wood Village Mayor Jairo Rios-Campos. It appeared collaboration was top of mind as the mayors chose who to endorse.

“Julia knows our region works best when it works together,” Wilson said in a press release, adding teamwork will make a difference on everything from Portland’s deflection system to standing up against the Trump administration. “I’ve seen Julia’s highly effective leadership and collaboration firsthand, and I wholeheartedly support her for chair of Multnomah County.”

Brim-Edwards says she thinks previous relationships between county chairs and mayors have gone awry over disagreements. She says she’s communicated that she would continue to work with mayors even when they are at odds with each other.

“I have always approached my work by bringing as many people to the table as possible to work through problems and take action together,” Brim-Edwards says. “I think it’s a really important sign that I have a relationship [with these mayors] and I’m committed to working with them on a regular basis.”

Singleton, Brim-Edwards’ opponent, tells WW she has amassed endorsers across the political spectrum, including the majority of the Portland City Council and many community leaders.

“I will continue to work to earn endorsements across the community as I build support for my candidacy for chair,” she says.

Voters will choose the next chair in the November election. Vega Pederson announced she would not seek reelection in December, following a tumultuous term.