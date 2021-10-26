Really Good Stuff Sues Lounge Lizard for Damages From Three-Alarm Fire

Really Good Stuff The 1300 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, following a three-alarm fire. (Rick Peavyhouse / KATU-TV)

The owner of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard vintage shop Really Good Stuff has sued neighboring furniture shop Lounge Lizard over the three-alarm fire that consumed both of their businesses this month.

Really Good Stuff owner Evan Shlaes alleges that the Oct. 5 fire started in the ventilator system of Lounge Lizard’s paint booth.

“The fire started because the Lounge Lizard vent system was dirty, coated with the residue of flammable materials, was serviced by substandard electrical appliances and wiring, and not properly inspected and maintained,” Shlaes writes in his lawsuit, filed Oct. 22. He’s seeking $250,000 in Multnomah County Circuit Court.

Shlaes says the entire contents of his shop were destroyed in the fire, which injured two firefighters and incinerated three other businesses on the 1300 block of Hawthorne: Lounge Lizard, Thai Touch and Riyadh’s Lebanese Restaurant.

The owners of Lounge Lizard could not immediately be reached for comment.