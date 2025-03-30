Ringleader in Portland Burglary Spree Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison

Electric Lettuce was one of the businesses hit by Joshua Lucero's crew.(Liz Allan)

The man prosecutors say played a central role in one of Portland’s largest burglary rings will serve nine years behind bars after pleading guilty to dozens of charges.

Joshua Patrick Lucero, 33, pleaded guilty Tuesday to 48 charges, including first- and second-degree burglary and unauthorized use of a vehicle. Prosecutors say Lucero and his crew targeted more than 100 businesses across the metro area, breaking in with crowbars and battery-powered saws.

Multnomah County Circuit Judge David F. Rees sentenced Lucero to 108 months in prison, to be served concurrently with a separate Washington County sentence for identity theft and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The burglary ring left business owners grappling with thousands of dollars in losses, damaged property, and heightened security costs. Among the businesses Lucero’s crew hit were Electric Lettuce, Old Gold, Baby Doll Pizza, Assembly Brewing, Sasquatch Brewing Company, and Artichoke Music.

During the sentencing hearing, victims detailed the emotional and financial toll of the crimes. Nick Scandurro, owner of Sasquatch Brewing Co. since 2023, submitted a statement to the court describing the lasting damage.

“Their theft went beyond the money that they stole. It shattered our sense of security,” said Scandurro in his statement to the court. “The harm caused by this theft has rippled through our Hillsdale community.”

Lucero also addressed the court, expressing remorse for his actions.

“I wanted to express my sincere apologies to every person who suffered because of my actions. I am not saying that for leniency from the courts; I’ve already accepted a sentence of nine years. I’m ready for a change in my life,” he said. “Hearing those peoples’ statements will stick with me long after this day ends.”

Multnomah County District Attorney Nathan Vasquez called the operation one of the largest burglary rings he has seen in two decades as a prosecutor.

“This is one that our office has been very aggressive in pursuing because of the extensive nature of this. We’re pursuing everyone involved,” Vasquez said at the Multnomah County Courthouse after sentencing. “This was a large burglary ring… it certainly involved multiple individuals, and it affected a lot of businesses in our community and a lot of families.”

Lucero waived his right to a trial as part of a plea agreement. The sentence also includes restitution to victims, post-prison supervision, and the revocation of his driver’s license.

Lucero’s co-defendants, Courtney Carlile and Daniel Blue, are also facing dozens of criminal counts related to the burglary ring. Their cases are still pending.

For business owners, the sentencing brings a measure of relief but does little to undo the damage. At Artichoke Music, executive director Shelley Garrett previously told WW that community members stepped up to help cover losses and improve security.

“It’s heartbreaking,” she said in an earlier interview, “but we’re determined to keep moving forward.”