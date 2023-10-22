Readers Respond to Medical Staffing Shortage in County Jails

More people died in Multnomah County jails over three months this summer than in the previous five years combined. That’s led to scrutiny of Sheriff Nicole Morrissey O’Donnell and jail security. But last week, WW identified another jail condition worth considering: the jails’ attenuated staff of doctors and nurses [”The Doctor Is Out,” Oct. 11]. Multnomah County jails had no medical director for eight months and, for a few weeks over the summer, there wasn’t a single psychiatric nurse practitioner left. The task of replacing them falls on the Multnomah County Health Department, overseen by County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson—and county officials have struggled to compete with jobs that feature telehealth. Here’s what our readers had to say:

Scott Ryon, via wweek.com: “No surprise that people incarcerated have not been taking care of themselves. However, the decadeslong failure of the state to provide adequate improvements to the mental health system stands out as a reason our jails are so crowded. Many are in local jails that belong elsewhere. Had they been getting adequate treatment, many would have not run afoul of the law.”

Paul R. Gormley, LP.D, via Twitter: “Jails are where we send people to rot, out of sight, out of mind. Why would the government adequately fund medical services? Other than the Constitution and morality, you mean, right?”

jtech0007, via Reddit: “But, but, but we want government run health care like Canada and Europe has! DO YOU? These incompetent fools can’t solve the smallest of problems. I will gladly keep my so-so Kaiser plan if this is the best they can do with gobs and gobs of public money.”

kat2211, via Reddit: “It sounds to me like virtual appointments would be extremely appropriate in many situations, as it would allow the health professionals to maintain their own physical safety, cut out commute time (which would make working overtime less of a burden), and would also serve as a general benefit that would boost recruitment.

“Mental health and minor physical issues could be dealt with without in-person contact at all, and those with more serious physical issues could then be referred for an in-person appointment. Yes, it would require more of the guards as inmates would need to be brought to a private space to participate in the virtual session, but I think it’s likely the benefits would outweigh any downside.”

JJinPDX, via wweek.com: “[County Chair] Jessica Vega Pederson is just constantly overwhelmed. Please don’t vote for her again.”

IF NOT NOW, WHEN?

I have been shaking my head about local officials, both elected and institutional, so challenged by distinguishing universal right from wrong [”Multnomah County Commissioners Fail to Approve Statement on Israel Attack After Tense, Tearful Debate,” wweek.com, Oct. 12]. If condemnation was such a tortured decision, it’s reasonable to question the fitness to lead and serve a generation of America’s future.

It’s time these bodies gathered themselves up and defined leadership by starting with what shouldn’t be a difficult call about the barbarian acts of Hamas. Having a spine is not in conflict with the right to dissent and free speech. The butchery of children, mothers, and innocent civilians, Israelis and Americans, is not the time to claim procedural inconvenience.

The world we live in demands leadership. I am not a purveyor in the art of moral equivalency. Silence was not golden when it came to matters such as George Floyd’s heinous tragic death. Woke has regrettably become the safe harbor for moral equivalency; our local leadership has a special obligation to set the standards for a moral foundation. It is time to stop the slide of decay and our faith in leaders in government and community institutions.

“If not now, when” is the question your statements leave distressingly unanswered.

Warren Rosenfeld

Southwest Portland

