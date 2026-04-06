Southeast Portland Trader Joe’s Reopens After Asbestos Closure

Just over a month after closing for asbestos decontamination at the request of state health officials, the Trader Joe’s on SE César E. Chávez Blvd. reopened Monday morning.

“We look forward to welcoming customers back to their neighborhood Trader Joe’s,” grocery store spokesperson Nakia Rohde said.

One of several Trader Joe’s stores in the Portland area, the Southeast Portland location abruptly closed to customers and employees the evening of March 4, after testing on old flooring material revealed during a renovation project turned up trace amounts of asbestos—a fiber once common in construction materials that can damage lungs when inhaled over long periods.

Health officials asked the store to close for decontamination, but they also said at the time they believed the asbestos risk to Trader Joe’s employees and shoppers was low.

The asbestos abatement contractor completed the project last week, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality spokesperson Michael Loch tells WW.

He added that one of the state’s asbestos compliance specialists visited the store on Thursday and did not observe anything of concern.