Deborah Kafoury to Serve as Chief of Staff to New Portland Public Schools Superintendent

Former Multnomah County Chair Deborah Kafoury will serve as chief of staff to Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong, the new superintendent of Portland Public Schools, the district announced today. Kafoury is Armstrong’s first hire.

Kafoury spent 14 years on the Multnomah County Board of Commissioners, eight of those as chair. Before that, she represented North and Northeast Portland in the Oregon Legislature from 1999 to 2005.

During her tenure as chair, Kafoury established the embattled Joint Office of Homeless Services in a bid to join arms with the city of Portland to address homelessness. But the office has drawn criticism for how it has (and sometimes how it has not) spent the hundreds of millions of tax dollars that flow through it, leading to calls for the city to get out of the partnership.

Kafoury also oversaw several infrastructure projects, like the new Sellwood Bridge, Central Courthouse and headquarters for the Multnomah County Health Department.

She’s married to Nik Blosser, who was Gov. Kate Brown’s chief of staff and considered a run for Portland City Council before being hired to lead President Joe Biden’s Columbia River Task Force.

She’s a PPS grad, having attended Grant High School in Northeast Portland. She also sent her three kids to school in the district.

“I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work alongside Dr. Armstrong. The last few years have been challenging for PPS and for our community,” Kafoury said. “My No. 1 goal is to ensure that she is successful in her endeavors.”