Kotek Issues Executive Order Implementing Statewide School Cellphone Ban

Gov. Tina Kotek on Wednesday delivered a widely-expected executive order on cellphone usage in schools, requiring all 197 Oregon school districts to develop policies implementing a ban from the start to end of regular instructional hours.

School districts must work to implement Kotek’s executive order by adopting a policy no later than Oct. 31, with an effective date no later than Jan. 1, 2026. The order does not name the stricter “off and away” all day policy that’s been adopted by prominent districts in Oregon, including Portland Public Schools. But it is effectively as strict, not explicitly granting districts permission to allow students cellphone access during lunch or passing periods.

In her executive order, Kotek declared that a cellphone ban would be instrumental in turning around Oregon’s dismal education outcomes by improving student focus. She also emphasized a commitment to improving Oregon’s youth mental health crises.

“Oregon’s schools should be a place where students find belonging, support, and the joy of learning something new,” Kotek said in a statement. “The research is clear: cell phone use can create a trifecta of consequences for our young people—mental health issues, safety in school, and distraction from learning. I signed this order to stand up for the promise of every student in every corner of the state.”

Cellphone policies under the executive order must exempt students who need access to a phone under a medical provider’s orders, those in individualized education programs, or provide other written exemptions “based on a process and guidelines adopted by the school district…to accommodate individual circumstances.” It also notes policies can exclude time students are not on school grounds and not under supervision of any school personnel other than a school bus driver.

A district’s policy will also be required to outline how schools will store cellphones during the day. Districts must also share how they will “provide direction” to personnel if a student is found in violation of the policy. “Allowed actions may not authorize or otherwise result in a student losing instructional time, which includes suspension or expulsion,” the order reads.

The directive comes after a bill proposing a bell-to-bell cellphone policy this legislative session died (House Bill 2251 cleared the house, but was in a Senate committee at the end of the session). That bill had bipartisan sponsorship from Reps. Kim Wallan (R-Medford), April Dobson (D-Happy Valley) and Sen. Lisa Reynolds (D-West Portland). It had proposed a strict “off and away” approach to cellphone bans, much like Kotek’s ultimate order.

While generally well-received by a number of educators, school administrators and pediatricians, the bill faced pushback from some school district advocacy organizations, who sought less restrictive guidance. Ultimately, some legislators who voted against the bill in the House expressed concerns that several districts in Oregon had already developed policies in response to family and student engagement, and had already put in the work to meet the unique needs of their communities.

Oregon Education Association President Reed Scott-Schwalbach, tells WW that the statewide teacher’s union appreciates Kotek’s attention to limiting excessive cellphone usage in schools, but says “any shift of this magnitude requires clear, practical guidance and solid support for classroom implementation.”

“If phones are to be removed during the school day, schools and educators must have the tools they need—funding for secure storage systems, training for staff, and communication plans for families—so that this directive helps rather than hinders teaching and learning," Schwalbach says.

Her concerns were echoed by groups including the Oregon Parent Teacher Association. In a statement, Robin Roemer, vice president for legislative advocacy, said the group is concerned the order provides no additional resources to districts to help them achieve the increased demands.

The statewide PTA’s statement also expressed concerns that a statewide, one-size-fits-all policy could be damaging for some of Oregon’s most vulnerable student groups. Those students include students who work jobs to support their families, students who are caregivers, and students from immigrant families who fear detention or deportation by ICE.

Kotek’s order directs the Oregon Department of Education to oversee progress and implementation in all districts on this policy.

“I am very glad we will have this order in place and I do plan to reintroduce the bill so that we have this important policy in statute,” Wallan said in a statement. “Educators across the state report that cell phones are disruptive in their classrooms and hinder their ability to teach. Furthermore, research shows cell phones undermine students’ ability to focus – even when the phone is just on the desk, not being used. As Oregon students’ academic recovery from the pandemic remains slow, cell phone free schools are a powerful way to help students succeed.”